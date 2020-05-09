Horan Securities Inc. Invests $76,000 in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,358,000 after buying an additional 670,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after purchasing an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,483. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

