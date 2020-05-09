Horan Securities Inc. Invests $77,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

