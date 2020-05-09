Horan Securities Inc. Invests $84,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 792,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. 3,530,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit