Horan Securities Inc. Invests $84,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 792,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. 3,530,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.