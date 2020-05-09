Horan Securities Inc. Invests $85,000 in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

SPAB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

