Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $102,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 614,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 12,044,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,415,645. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

