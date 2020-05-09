Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $136,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

HON stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.91. 2,740,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

