Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,615,000 after buying an additional 248,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,236 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after acquiring an additional 201,133 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 167,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $2,302,827.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,327.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,743 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $8.58 on Friday, hitting $118.32. 1,468,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

