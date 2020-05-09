Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,615,000 after buying an additional 248,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,236 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after acquiring an additional 201,133 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 167,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.
NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $8.58 on Friday, hitting $118.32. 1,468,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83.
Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Solaredge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.