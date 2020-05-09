Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.76. 1,316,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,040. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

