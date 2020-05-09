Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 1,236,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.78 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

