Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,428 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 612,671 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 509,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 469,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,066,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.99. 601,804 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

