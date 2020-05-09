Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,623,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

AFG traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. 614,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

