Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.63.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $537.77. 925,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.59 and a 200-day moving average of $551.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

