Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 172,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.08. 1,984,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

