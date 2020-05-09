Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,144. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

