Horan Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 125 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 101,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.43.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.