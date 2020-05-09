Horan Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 16,326,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

