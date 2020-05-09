Horan Securities Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,280. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average is $164.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.