Horan Securities Inc. Sells 12,974 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580,676 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.