Horan Securities Inc. Sells 318 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

