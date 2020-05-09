Horan Securities Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,012,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 717,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,779 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 445.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

VKQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.48. 79,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0489 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

