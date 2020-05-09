Horan Securities Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $79,928,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

PEN traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 364,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,461. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 249.16 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $926,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,848 shares of company stock worth $8,622,370. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

