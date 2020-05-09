Horan Securities Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $173.15. 1,368,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.44. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

