Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.