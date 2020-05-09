Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 3,139,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

