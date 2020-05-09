Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 509 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

SBR stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. 27,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $364.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.67. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 857.48% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

