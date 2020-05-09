Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires Shares of 15,362 VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,110,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 208,158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,053,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,472,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,513,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 771,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. 539,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,339. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57.

