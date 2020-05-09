Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $236,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $160.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,240,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.