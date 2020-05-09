Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 2,032 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,177,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

