Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 71,501 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 1.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,215,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 125,735 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 156,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,102,000.

Shares of RODM stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 583,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,854. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

