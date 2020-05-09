Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,644,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,010,612. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

