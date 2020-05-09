Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 569 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 569 ($7.48).

HWDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 710 ($9.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 22,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £144,654.47 ($190,284.75). Also, insider Mark Robson purchased 15,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £79,238.16 ($104,233.31).

HWDN stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 544.60 ($7.16). 2,187,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 394 ($5.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 612.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

