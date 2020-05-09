HSBC Reiterates Reduce Rating for TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)

TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TODS S P A/ADR stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. TODS S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

