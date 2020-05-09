Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 242,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,507. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $524.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 35.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ichor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth $3,942,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 108.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

