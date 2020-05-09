Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.88. 171,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,446. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.80.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

