Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Ifoods Chain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin. Over the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Ifoods Chain has a market capitalization of $77,497.05 and $64.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.47 or 0.02196250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00176931 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00068808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News . Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL . The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

