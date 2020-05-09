Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $$6.10 during trading on Tuesday.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

