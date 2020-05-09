Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

