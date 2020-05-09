Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
IPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,119. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.85. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
