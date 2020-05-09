Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,119. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.85. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

