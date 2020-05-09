Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Blue Sky Asset Management LLC

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,346 shares during the quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,644,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,010,612. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.37 and a 200 day moving average of $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

