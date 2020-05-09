Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.7% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,586,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 269,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 124,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,727. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

