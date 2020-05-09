iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.0% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,542,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $293.46. 4,341,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average of $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

