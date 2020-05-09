iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.46. 4,341,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

