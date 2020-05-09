iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Reduced by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.67 on Friday, hitting $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

