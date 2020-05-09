iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,103 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90.

