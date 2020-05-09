iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.7% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.22. 1,217,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

