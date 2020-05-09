iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,011,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.73. 2,438,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,322. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.