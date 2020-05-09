iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.77. 124,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

