JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHA. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.44 ($8.65).

Shares of SHA stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching €6.98 ($8.12). 586,338 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.79 and a 200-day moving average of €8.25. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

