Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $70.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

