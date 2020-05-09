Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,309. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $778.08 million, a P/E ratio of -129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

